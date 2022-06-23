StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $190.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.14. American National Group has a fifty-two week low of $144.35 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

