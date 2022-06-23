StockNews.com Lowers Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

KDP stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.15.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.