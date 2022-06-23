StockNews.com Lowers Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at $638,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 495.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,922 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 62,212 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $745,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.