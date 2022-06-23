StockNews.com Upgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WIT. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wipro by 347.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,531,000 after buying an additional 2,974,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 243.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,036,000 after buying an additional 2,762,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after buying an additional 1,962,931 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $10,052,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,958,000 after buying an additional 1,237,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

