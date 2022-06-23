Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $234,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 114,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

AOR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,086. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $57.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

