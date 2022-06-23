Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $150,857,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.00. 45,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,448,450. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

