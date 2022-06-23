Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.70. 112,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,575,428. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,866 shares of company stock worth $4,569,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.