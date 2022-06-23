SUN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded flat against the dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00102350 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00078025 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00261706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014475 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

