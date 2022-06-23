SUN (old) (SUN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00102350 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00078025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00261706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001604 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

