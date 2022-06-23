Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Up to $36.10

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.10, but opened at $37.46. Surmodics shares last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRDX. TheStreet downgraded Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $179,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,294.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,135,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 128,680 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

