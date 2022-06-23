SVB Leerink Downgrades F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Market Perform

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSTX. Laidlaw downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

FSTX stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 328,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,191. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.84.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $120,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

