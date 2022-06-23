Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.19

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 320625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVNLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

