Swap Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $74,555.93 and $10.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00109430 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00077238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,402,431 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.