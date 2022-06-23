Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.0022

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Swingby has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $131,721.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00108848 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00396101 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00075674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 754,609,362 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

