Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $38.03. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.08% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

