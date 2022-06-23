Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.71. 61,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,941,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.86. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

