Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $4.86

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $4.73. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 200 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Marathon Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
