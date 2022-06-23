Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Down to $4.86

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $4.73. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.3139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 26%. Telecom Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Marathon Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

