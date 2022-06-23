Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Reduced by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,354 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 502,863 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $894.73.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $709.47. 488,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,049,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $789.93 and a 200 day moving average of $902.53. The company has a market capitalization of $735.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

