The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,850.00.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($65.72) to GBX 5,000 ($61.24) in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BKGFF stock remained flat at $$44.57 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

