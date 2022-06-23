The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Boosted by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 3.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Boeing by 11.6% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 23.5% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 516.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $137.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average is $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

