The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 830 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.17) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.98) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.98) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.19) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 700.93 ($8.59).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 412.30 ($5.05) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 507.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 553.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 401.80 ($4.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 999 ($12.24).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

