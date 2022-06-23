The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $100.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

WSM traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.54. 11,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,339. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $2,287,484. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

