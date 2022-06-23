The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $122.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.
SWK traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.56. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $99.43 and a 12-month high of $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 203.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington’s Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.