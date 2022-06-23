The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $122.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

SWK traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.56. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $99.43 and a 12-month high of $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 203.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

