The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.06

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.06 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 45.66 ($0.56), with a volume of 2464452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.24 ($0.58).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 107.50 ($1.32).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.07. The firm has a market cap of £349.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

