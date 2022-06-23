Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 18.8% Higher This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $274.39 million and approximately $18.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00086201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00288523 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00050487 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

