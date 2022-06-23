TNC Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $8.84 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $655,263.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

