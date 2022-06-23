Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up to $13.93

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.43. Toast shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 21,923 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $42,796.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,386.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,607,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,509,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,296,510 shares of company stock worth $160,108,285. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 11,906.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth $6,182,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $57,302,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Toast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 352,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

