Toncoin 1-Day Volume Hits $1.75 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $1.75 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00005234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00109720 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00076027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013818 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

