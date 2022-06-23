Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $18.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid during the first quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

