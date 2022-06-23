Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.11

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and traded as low as $20.40. Toshiba shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 18,655 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toshiba Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

