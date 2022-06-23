Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.62. The company had a trading volume of 62,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,009. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

