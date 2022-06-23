Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Travala.com (AVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Travala.com has a total market cap of $28.57 million and $3.67 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002624 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00109051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00076855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,312,487 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

