Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after buying an additional 311,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $649,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

