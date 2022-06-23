Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.93

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.93 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 109.25 ($1.34). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 109.25 ($1.34), with a volume of 20,564 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04.

Get Trinity Exploration & Production alerts:

About Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.