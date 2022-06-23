Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 15,581 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.