Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

