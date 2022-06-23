Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

