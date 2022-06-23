Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,380,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 868.9% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,776,000 after purchasing an additional 232,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.05 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.