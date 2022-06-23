Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

