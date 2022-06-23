Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Deere & Company by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE DE opened at $317.93 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $307.64 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.22 and a 200-day moving average of $375.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
- Here’s Why Boeing (NYSE: BA) Is Worth The Risk
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.