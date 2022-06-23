UBS Group Cuts National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Price Target to GBX 320

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NXPGF stock remained flat at $$3.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

