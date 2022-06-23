UBS Group Reiterates $123.00 Price Target for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETR. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a $177.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NYSE ETR opened at $104.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $333,644.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,828. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,667,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Entergy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $6,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

