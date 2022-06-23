UBS Group Reiterates “$18.00” Price Target for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNHI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.39.

CNHI stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

