UBS Group Reiterates “$42.00” Price Target for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LVS. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.25.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 336.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 246,228 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

