UMA (UMA) Price Tops $2.50

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. UMA has a market capitalization of $167.69 million and approximately $18.27 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00012026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,758.37 or 0.95007229 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002676 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,714,918 coins and its circulating supply is 67,052,266 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

