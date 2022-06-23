UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) PT Set at $26.50 by Compass Point

Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $16.95 on Monday. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $919.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.07%.

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $139,982 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

