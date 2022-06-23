Unicly Genesis Collection Reaches One Day Volume of $54.00 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $19,604.95 and approximately $54.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00109282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00379649 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00075920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013991 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

