Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €20.50 ($21.58) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.89) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

ETR UN01 opened at €19.55 ($20.58) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83. Uniper has a 1-year low of €16.05 ($16.89) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($44.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

