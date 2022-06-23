Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNPRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Uniper from €35.50 ($37.37) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Uniper from €40.00 ($42.11) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uniper from €39.00 ($41.05) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

