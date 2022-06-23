Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) Insider Purchases C$12,221.00 in Stock

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Rating) insider Michael Curt Scholz purchased 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,221.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,660,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,889.89.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 42,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$5,460.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 25,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 65,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$8,398.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 48,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$6,790.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 48,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$6,720.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 58,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,540.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 52,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,800.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 50,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 35,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,970.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Michael Curt Scholz purchased 24,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,360.00.

Shares of Uniserve Communications stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83. Uniserve Communications Co. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.24.

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, and small business and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. It offers fiber, internet, long-distance and digital telephone plans, and digital TV services.

